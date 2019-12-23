WINDSOR -- Three people are facing charges in connection with an alleged fraud attempt at a Windsor car dealership on Friday.

Police began investigating after receiving a report of a pssible fraud at a dealership in the 9000 block of Tecumseh Road East.

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly used a fraudulent driver's licence to arrange a vehicle lease, which sould have been completed the same day as the initial police report.

Officers arrested the suspect at the dealership without incident, as well as two others waiting in a vehicle connected to the suspect and the incident.

A 50-year-old London, Ont. woman is charged with:

fraud over $5,000

utter forged document

possess identity information for a fraudulent offence

personation

A 27-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, both also from London, are each charged with fraud over $5,000.

Businesses are reminded to do their due diligence before completing transactions and to take extra steps to very identity information if there is a concern.