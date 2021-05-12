WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP have charged three individuals with allegedly violating the province's reopening act.

Police responded to complaints in regards to large gatherings at several locations within Leamington on Sunday.

Three people were charged with failing to comply in compliance with the provinces stay-at-home order.

Police remind the public that fines are $750 for failing to comply and/or $1000 for preventing others from following an order, with maximum fines up to $100,000 and $10 million for a corporation.

OPP are asking businesses and members of the public comply voluntarily with the government mandated shutdown at this time.