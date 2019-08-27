

CTV Windsor





Some Beer Store locations will be open on Labour Day, including three in Windsor and Chatham.

The Beer Store has released a list of the 63 locations that will be open for the holiday on Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., across Ontario.

The locations open in Windsor are at 2380 Walker Rd. and 8150 Tecumseh Rd.

The store at 132 Richmond St. in Chatham will also be open.

It’s the first time the Beer Store locations will be open on Labour Day.

The Beer Store says that in addition to being open on Labour Day, all 452 locations will stay open on Sept. 1 until 6 p.m.

With files from CTVNews.ca.