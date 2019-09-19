If you are looking to take advantage of this warm weather at the beach, be careful where you swim.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has posted three beaches as unsafe for swimming.

Colchester Beach, Sandpoint and West Belle River Beach have been posted as unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli counts in the water.

Holiday Beach also remains closed due to erosion caused by high lake levels.

All other beaches in Windsor-Essex are listed as safe for swimming.