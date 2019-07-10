

CTV Windsor





If you are looking to swim to beat the heat, five public beaches in Windsor and Essex County are open.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says tests show the bacterial level is below provincial standards at Cedar Beach, Sandpoint Beach, Seacliff Beach, West Belle River Beach and Point Pelee North West Beach.

They are all open and listed as safe for swimming.

But a warning has posted at Cedar island Beach due to a high bacterial count and poor water quality.

Colchester Beach and Mettawas Beach are closed.

Holiday Beach also remains off-limits because of dangerously high water levels and erosion concerns.

A heat warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.