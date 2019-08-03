

CTV Windsor





Three men have been arrested and taken into police custody after allegedly shooting a firearm in the city's west end.

Windsor police say an elderly couple who live in the 1300 block of Titcombe Road called police after an unknown vehicle pulled into their driveway.

Police say the men enter the backyard of the property where several shots were fired with a rifle.

Police located the vehicle with the men inside a short time afterwards.

They were arrested by police and face charges of possession of a dangerous weapon.

People believe there is no connection between the men charged and the homeowners.