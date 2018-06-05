

Downtown Windsor is getting alley lights.

Windsor City Council unanimously approved three alley lights near Victoria and Dougall avenues as well as at Wyandotte and Elliott streets.

The Ward 3 fund will pay the $3,500 cost.

"The money existed," Dilkens told AM800. "He had the money in his ward fund and he could have at any time done what he did in 2015 and come forward with locations that he wanted to install alley lights for whatever reasons, safety or esthetics or any other reason that he was looking for."

The issue was involved in an investigation by the integrity commissioner after Bortolin commented in the Oct. 18, 2017 article in the Windsor Star that “there is no money for a $3,000 alley light where that person got beat up and raped last week.”

Dilkens say the city was not blocking alley lights from being installed.

Council has asked city administration to come back with a policy regarding alley lights in the future.