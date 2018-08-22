

Essex County OPP say a 19-year-old Windsor man was caught going 80 kilometres over the speed limit.

On Tuesday, a member of the OPP stopped a vehicle on Essex Concession 4.

Police say the driver was going over 140 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone.

His driver's licence has been seized and the vehicle impounded.

Essex County OPP laid two more racing charges in separate incidents on Tuesday.

A 32-year-old Scarborough woman was stopped on Highway 401 in Lakeshore at 11:30 a.m. Police say she was travelling over 150 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.

Around 4 p.m., a vehicle was stopped on Highway 3 in Tecumseh. Police say a 21-year-old Kingsville man was going over 130 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone.

All three drivers will appear in a Windsor court on Sept. 24, charged with racing a motor vehicle.