

CTV Windsor





Three youths have been arrested in connection with a rash of vehicle break-ins in the Tecumseh area.

The OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) identified three suspects involved in the thefts last month.

A 17-year-old Lakeshore youth has been charged with three counts of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and trespass at night.

Two additional 17-year-old youths have entered into Extra Judicial Measures under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Essex OPP urges homeowners to remain vigilant in keeping their vehicles and valuables secure at all times and to report suspicious activity to police immediately.