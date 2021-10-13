Threats to WECHU staff 'increased significantly' over past few weeks:CEO

Windsor, Ont. -

The CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says they have received a significant increase in the number of threats to staff over the past few weeks.

CEO Nicole Dupuis says they are sending a message to the community that frustration is something they understand, but threats won’t be tolerated.

“It’s really in the past few weeks in particular related to vaccination and some of the public health measures that we’re seeing, it’s increased significantly and the level of discourse and the way in which individuals may be expressing those feelings in a threatening or abusive manor,” says Dupuis. “We’ve seen that increase over the past few weeks.”

The Ontario government’s COVID-19 vaccine receipt policy went into effect on Sept. 22. Dupuis says they were anticipating an increase in communication from the public.

“Any time there’s changes in mandates or public health measures, we do see an increase in communication and public discourse,” said Dupuis.

She says in some cases police were involved, but she can’t comment on if there were charges.

WECHU has shut down comments on social media and put messaging on their website about how to communicate frustrations properly.