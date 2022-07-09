Thousands gather in Windsor to celebrate Eid Al-Adha 

Thousands gather in Windsor to celebrate Eid Al-Adha 

Thousands of Windsor Muslims gathered in the St. Denis Center to celebrate Eid Al-Adha in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Thousands of Windsor Muslims gathered in the St. Denis Center to celebrate Eid Al-Adha in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns

A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him.

Protesters break into home of Sri Lankan PM, set it on fire

Protesters broke into the Sri Lankan prime minister's private residence and set it on fire, hours after he said he would resign when a new government is formed, in the biggest day of angry demonstrations on Saturday that also saw crowds storming the president's home and office.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver