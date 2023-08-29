‘This win is a nice bonus’: Windsor grandfather wins $100,000 playing Encore

A Windsor grandfather said his family thought it was a scam when he first told them he was the lucky winner of $100,000.

Skilled trades worker Giorgio (George) Bresolin matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Aug. 5 Lottario draw to win $100,000.

Bresolin said he’s been a regular lottery player since the ‘90s. He especially enjoys playing Lottario, Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 and he always says yes to Encore.

“I won on a free ticket that I added ENCORE to!” he shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Bresolin was at home when he checked his ticket on the OLG App and discovered his big win, though he first thought it was much less than what he’d be taking home.

“Initially, I thought my prize was around $100,” he said. “I was shocked and had to scan my ticket a few times.”

After heading to the store to double-check his ticket, he shared the good news with his family.

“They thought it was a scam at first, and I had to convince them it was real! Then, they were so happy for me,” Bresolin explained.

He said he plans to save for retirement, travel and treat himself to some new outdoor gear with his winnings.

“This win is a nice bonus,” he smiled. “It’s just like I dreamed of when I’d buy my tickets. To be honest, I still have moments of disbelief!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Sandwich West Parkway in Lasalle.