'This win fills me with hope': Leamington man wins $1-million with Lotto Max

Michel Kassas won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the Oct. 7 Lotto Max draw. (Source: OLG) Michel Kassas won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the Oct. 7 Lotto Max draw. (Source: OLG)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Donald Trump teases 'big announcement' Nov. 15

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a 'big announcement' next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver