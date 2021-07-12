WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex movie theatres are gearing up to reopen their doors on Friday as the province moves into Step 3 of the reopening roadmap.

It will be a busy week of cleaning and last-minute preparations for Imagine Cinemas staff in Lakeshore since finding out they can reopen five days earlier than expected.

“That really did put us all into hyper drive making sure that we have everything ready,” says Jenn Eggett manager of human resources. “We’re doing extra cleaning as you can see. We’re making sure we’re calling our staff back in time.”

Ontario’s new COVID-19 rules say cinemas can operate at a maximum capacity of 50 per cent inside each auditorium and a cap of 1,000 people within the entire building.

“The nice thing is there is going to be increased capacity, which is quite a lot more than last summer,” says Eggett. “So we are hoping to be able to sell more seats, which is great.”

Eggett says patrons can expect similar COVID-19 protocols.

“Cleaning protocols are still going to stay in place,” says Eggett. “Mask wearing is still going to stay in place. Just making sure that we’re keeping people as distance as we can as well.”

The doors at Lakeshore Cinemas were forced to close on Nov. 30, 2020, but now they will be open for the blockbuster summer season.

“We’ve got a lot of great movies coming our way,” says Eggett. “We’ve got black widow. We’ve got F9, Escape Room, Space Jam. So we’ve really got something for everyone.”

Lakeshore Cinemas tickets will be available online starting Tuesday.

Cineplex locations at Devonshire Mall and Walker Road are also preparing to reopen Friday.

SOMETHING MAGICAL

Film enthusiasts like WIFF’s Vincent Georgie are thrilled to be able to go back.

“There’s something magical about watching a film in a giant dark room with strangers and having this communal experience and the giant screen and all that,” says Georgie.

Georgie is already making plans to watch the big screen the first chance he gets.

“I think I’m going to go and do a double or even a triple feature on Friday night,” says Georgie. “I just want to go and support the movie theatres. I just want to be there.”

The theatres reopening doesn’t change plans for the drive-in style WIFF Under the Stars, which runs Aug. 20 to Sept. 11 at Riverfront Festival Plaza.

With files from The Canadian Press.