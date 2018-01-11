

CTV Windsor





A Windsor woman says her six-year-old granddaughter suffered severe injuries after being attacked by a pit bull and she is calling for the dog to be put down.

Pam Robertson says her granddaughter was attacked after she dropped her off for a sleepover at a friend’s house at College and Rankin on Saturday night.

“I sent my granddaughter to a sleepover, she was there for about an hour when I got the call that she had been bitten by a dog,” says Robertson.

“I rush in the house and I see her holding her face on and a towel around her leg.”

Robertson says her granddaughter was rushed to the hospital and had to get 75 stitches in her face and 50 stitches on her leg.

“This is tragic, horrifying, ridiculous,” says Robertson. “I could keep going and going.”

Robertson is outraged and wants the three-year-old dog put down so it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“These injuries are so severe, I can’t imagine what the owner of the dogs why she doesn’t want to volunteer for her dog to be put down,” says Robertson.

Robertson says they contacted the police.

“The police showed up at the emergency room,” she says. “We would love to press charges, but the police told us there’s nothing we can do.”

Sgt. Steve Betteridge says police were contacted regarding the dog bite matter. He says there was no criminal element and the case has been forwarded to the health unit.

The Windsor-Essex Humane Society says dangerous dog investigations are dealt with by the city’s bylaw enforcement department.

Robertson’s granddaughter has been released from hospital and is recovering at home.