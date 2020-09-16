WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex school boards have launched COVID-19 tracking lists on their websites and have detailed plans in place for when a student or staff member tests positive.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board set that plan in motion for the first time on Tuesday, when the first COVID-19 case in a local school was reported at Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg.

The WECDSB says it will post information about a confirmed case or an outbreak to the COVID-19 section of the website, but not until the affected classes/cohorts and the broader school community has been informed of the situation.

According to the Ontario government's Management of COVID-19 in Schools Operational Guidance document, school boards are required to post any outbreaks that occur in schools.

The Greater Essex County District School Board also has a ‘COVID Report’ section on its website.

GECDSB Superintendent of Education Sharon Pyke, the board’s COVID lead, speaks with the WECHU every morning by 10 a.m., and then the board updates the page.

WECDSB spokesperson Steven Fields says in the event of a confirmed positive test result, the school principals will be notified by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. If a principal is notified of a positive test result by a parent, they are required to notify the WECHU.

Here's what the board intends to do keep schools and the community notified: