'This is not right': Holy Names students walk-out, demand removal of administrator

Dozens of students walk out of school at Holy Names Catholic High School in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The students are alleging discrimination by a school administrator. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) Dozens of students walk out of school at Holy Names Catholic High School in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The students are alleging discrimination by a school administrator. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver