'This is not right': Holy Names students walk-out, demand removal of administrator

Dozens of students at Holy Names Catholic High School walked out of class Tuesday, calling for the removal of a school administrator over allegations of racial and gender-based discrimination.

Grade 11 student Natevia Morgan organized the walk-out, which started around 9 a.m. and lasted through the students’ lunch break.

"She has said multiple threats toward the Black community and toward the females,” alleges Morgan. “She said that our Black culture makes her uncomfortable and do-rags make her feel threatened.”

Morgan explains that she and other students commonly roll their uniform skirts up at the waist for a better and more comfortable fit.

She alleges the administrator, who CTV is not naming because these allegations are not yet proven, regularly confronts female students about dress code.

“She will literally touch you and pull it down and watch you in the bathrooms,” Morgan alleges.

Other students feel the administrator is creating an uncomfortable environment.

“She has a problem with do-rags, because it looks like hood-rats and stuff,” said another student, Nyla Coates. “And she refers to Black people as ‘your people’ which is disrespectful."

"We want to wear what we feel comfortable in, but we can't do that because we're feeling sexualized,” said another student who didn’t share their name. “Which is not right, because we can't go to school if we don't feel comfortable.”

Multiple students shared their stories with CTV Tuesday, saying they've informed their parents about the alleged issues — and have complained to the school board.

"Nothing is being done and I had to put a stop to it,” said Morgan.

"Maybe one day they'll get it in their head that we need change, we don't accept this, this is not right,” said Tianna Veo, a Grade 12 student.

In response to questions from CTV, the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board acknowledged the protest and allegations of racism and discrimination.

“Administration at Holy Names have already met with concerned students to hear what they have to say about this issue, and to discuss how they can work together to ensure that everyone feels comfortable in their school,” the board statement reads. “Administrators from the WECDSB also attended the school this morning to ensure that these allegations are being taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.”

The board is reassuring parents and students it is “committed to creating safe, welcoming and inclusive environments where all students and staff can feel comfortable being the most authentic versions of themselves in our schools and workplaces.”

None of these allegations have been proven.

Students who took part in the protest say they want change.

"I just believe that we deserve to feel comfortable at school and right now, but we don't,” another student said. “And I think that's a right we have, a basic human right."