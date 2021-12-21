This is how to celebrate holidays safely and maintain your mental health: WECHU

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is giving advice on how to spread goodwill and cheer this holiday season, not COVID-19.

The health unit says it remains essential to celebrate safely by following public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases in the community.

WECHU recommendations to keep safe this holiday season:

Host a virtual holiday party – Celebrate with friends and family near and far if you cannot or choose not to celebrate in person. Virtual gatherings are the safest way to celebrate.

If you plan to host or attend gatherings, plan for smaller groups and limit the number of gatherings you host or attend – Do not exceed the indoor gathering limit of 10 people and reduce the number of people you are in close contact with.

Get vaccinated – Get your first, second, or third dose as soon as possible.

Assess your risk – Individuals that are at high-risk for more severe outcomes associated with COVID-19, such as older adults, and those with medical conditions should limit contacts and only engage in low-risk activities during the holidays, like virtual gatherings.

Make sure everyone completes a self-assessment for COVID-19 symptoms – Do not join in-person celebrations if you are not feeling well. It is OK to decline an invitation if you have any symptoms, and to ask your guests to stay home if they have any symptoms.

Ask about vaccination status – Limit your gatherings to only those who are fully vaccinated.

Physical distancing and masking – If you are gathering with individuals from multiple households who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or their vaccination status is unknown, you should physically distance and wear a face covering.

Wash hands often and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer – Maintain good hand hygiene, especially when handling food or beverages.

Serve plated meals – Plan to serve guests plated meals and avoid buffet-style dining with shared utensils.

Maintain mental health

While protecting our community from COVID-19 is extremely important, WECHU says residents must not forget about the impact of the pandemic on mental health.

The holidays are a time for celebration but can also be a stressful experience for many people.

Tips from WECHU: