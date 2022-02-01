'This is going to be a long storm': Windsor-Essex prepares for significant snowfall

Windsor-Essex crews are gearing up for a possible multi-day snowstorm heading towards the region.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Windsor-Essex, with up to 30 centimetres of snow predicted between Wednesday and Friday.

“This is going to be a long storm,” says Phong Nguy, manager of operations and acting executive director of operations with the City of Windsor.

Nguy notes crews are well prepared, with some staff pre-treating some of the major roadways before the storm moves in.

“If you have to take care of anything, take care of it today especially for medical needs.”

Nguy says city staff will monitor the storm’s progress, encouraging residents to stay off the roads once snow starts accumulating if possible, telling CTV News residents should be patient with snow plough and salt truck operators, “we’ll do our best especially during a pandemic right now, we’ll do our best to make sure all the main roads are clear and then subsequently all the side streets are clear.”

Nguy says the threshold for crews to clear residential side streets is 10 cm (four inches), noting upwards of 30 cm (12 inches) are anticipated over the next couple of days.

“Just give yourself a little time,” says Nguy. “Just be cautious out there. Drive accordingly to the conditions and please watch for pedestrians and cyclists.”

Officials say the last time a snow emergency was declared in Windsor was in 2018 to help crews clear side streets in a timely manner. Nguy says declaring a snow emergency will depend on how snow much the city receives.

“Just be safe out there,” he adds.

Essex County crews prepare

Work is also underway in Essex County to get ready for the snowstorm. Officials say Essex County crews spray roads with a salt-brine solution, which prevents snow and ice accumulation. When temperatures dip below –12 C, salt treated with magnesium is applied.

A news release from the county states plows are on the roads as soon as the snow starts to fall.

The county maintains 18 salt/plow routes and is responsible for maintaining more than 1,500 lane kilometres of roadway, including 84 bridges. Crews maintain a 24-hour weather watch, which includes road patrols. They are dispatched from four permanent depots, spaced strategically across the county.

With files from CTV Windsor's Melanie Borrelli.