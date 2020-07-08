WINDSOR, ONT. -- Town of Lakeshore officials say they are very disappointed in the racial slur on a pathway between two schools.

Essex County OPP say sometime overnight between Sunday and Monday, someone used blue spray paint to write a racial slur on the walkway between St. William's Elementary School and St. Anne's High School.

OPP are investigating the matter and the Lakeshore mayor Tom Bain hopes anyone with information will come forward.

“This is a very upsetting situation and we have zero tolerance for racism,” said Lakeshore mayor Tom Bain. “The OPP are looking into the matter and I encourage anyone who has information to contact them.”

A Lakeshore crew was dispatched Tuesday to ensure the slur is covered up and blended in to the pavement.

The town has several policies and procedures in place dealing with racism including:

Vandalism and Violence in Facilities

Workplace Violence and Harassment Policy and Procedure

Workplace Code of Conduct

Training and awareness programs on Human Rights and Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) is embedded into the town’s orientation process and the municipal culture.