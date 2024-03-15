'This has become an alarming crisis': Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society renting a house for surrendered youth
The Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society (CAS) is renting a house to help care for children and teens with complex mental health issues who have been surrendered by their parents.
Officials say a lack of access to mental health supports for youth is part of a province-wide mental health crisis in young people that’s growing more severe each day.
“This has become an alarming crisis,” stated Windsor-Essex CAS Executive Director Derrick Drouillard.
“We have in our community, and really across the province, a crisis that we're facing,” said Drouillard. “And that crisis is children and youth with complex special needs not having access to the services, programs, supports and placements that they need in order to become the best version of themselves to reach their potential.”
Drouillard said the number of local youth being voluntarily surrendered fluctuates and that the child welfare agency is utilizing unlicensed hotel rooms, the Windsor-Essex CAS office, and now a rented house to try and alleviate the problem, while also transferring youth to other communities to compete for services. Some as far away as Ottawa.
“It's not the fault of these youth,” Drouillard explained. “But this is how their sort of executive functioning translates and so these parents are turning to Children's Aid saying, ‘We need help,’ and ‘We need you to take our children into care,’ and I think they do that out of the hope that we have some pathway to access things to help their children.”
“The sad reality is we just don't. We’re a child protection system and not a children's mental health complex needs system,” said Drouillard. “We're not providing the wraparound services and intense programs that they need. And I'm talking about an actually relatively small subset of children and youth with these complex needs and various challenges that they're facing.”
Drouillard said there needs to be a whole government approach and some investments into this particular subset, “We hear from the government Ministry of Health investments they've made in mental health. Those are great, that's nice. This is not unfortunately impacting positively or at all this subset of children and youth that I'm describing.”
Drouillard said, “It's making those investments now because the cost of bringing a child into care and having a back end reactionary response from a cost perspective is 10 times more expensive, but from an outcome perspective is so much more damaging for children and youth.”
Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky, who is also the official Opposition critic for Mental Health and Addictions, defines the situation as horrific.
Gretzky suggested things are getting worse, telling CTV News more needs to be done to address the province-wide problem while bringing services and programs permanently into Windsor.
“There’s six children in range from five to 14. Most of them are 5, 6, 7 year olds and are in unlicensed placements, hotel rooms, under the care of CAS while they are desperately trying to find the type of mental health or developmental supports that these kids need,” said Gretzky. “No family should be put in a position where they feel they have to surrender their children.”
She continued, “With the right investments into mental health supports, child and youth mental health supports, with the right investments into developmental services, those children would get the help they need in community. Those parents would get the support that they need and some training that they need in order to be able to assist their children with some of their behaviors. And those kids can stay at home in their own communities.”
“We're not talking about them needing a phone line to be able to call when they're in crisis. That's not going to work for these kids. We're not talking about them being able to walk into an agency and get service that day as a one-off. That's not going to help these kids in these families,” said Gretzky. “We're talking about ensuring that we have the trained professionals here in our community that these parents and these kids have access to immediately when they need it. And that these kids are getting the treatment and the therapy and the supports that they need on an ongoing basis.”
“This is not a CAS problem. This is not the CAS not doing what they're supposed to do [for] these children. Their job is to provide protective services for children that are at risk. Whether that is from family members or other issues.”
“This is not a protection issue. This is the children not getting the supports and services they need,” Gretzky added. “CAS should not be taking these children and then they don't want to be but they know these families have nowhere else to turn at this point.”
In an email to CTV News, the Ontario Ministry of Health said its Roadmap to Wellness was helping children and youth, “Our government is improving mental health supports for children and youth through the Roadmap to Wellness, our $3.8 billion investment over 10 years to build a modern, world-class mental health and addictions system in every corner of the province.”
The ministry said through the Roadmap to Wellness, the government has flowed $525 million in new base funding for MHA services and supports since 2019-20, including:
- $130 million for child and youth mental health (CYMH) to improve access to specialized mental health treatment, reduce waitlists and wait times, expand existing programs, and create new programs to help manage stress, depression and anxiety. These investments form part of the $485 million the government allocates every year towards providing community-based child and youth mental health service across Ontario
- More than $9.05 million for Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario to support the creation of 14 youth wellness hubs, integrated youth service delivery sites that offer primary care, addictions and mental health services and supports in a youth-friendly service setting
- $2.9 million to enhance and expand the Substance Abuse Program for African and Caribbean Canadian Youth (SAPACCY) where black youth under the age of 25 can access a wide range of culturally safe mental health and addictions services and supports
- $16.6 million for eating disorders services and supports, including services for child and youth
The province said it’s investing $44.6 million to expand access to pediatric mental health services across the province, which will increase access to community-based intensive services for children and youth with complex mental health needs. They said they will also add 10 complex care beds, including in London, and add 2,200 clinical training spots at Children’s Mental Health Ontario (CMHO) to train clinicians who treat to children and youth with complex service needs across the province.
The ministry noted the 2023/24 budget also includes a 5 per cent increase in base funding for all community based mental health and addiction organizations, however it did not specify if any programs or services would be coming to Windsor.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
De-escalation efforts proving 'unsuccessful' as lengthy Calgary standoff wears on
Calgary police remain posted outside a Penbrooke Meadows home with an armed suspect barricaded inside, and de-escalation efforts proving unsuccessful as the standoff passes the 24-hour mark.
Toronto police make arrest as pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside Trudeau event
At least one person has been arrested at a rally by pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside an event in Toronto featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Quebec woman gives birth outside after finding hospital door locked
A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.
Boeing plane found to have missing panel after flight from California to southern Oregon
A post-flight inspection revealed a missing panel on a Boeing 737-800 that had just arrived at its destination in southern Oregon on Friday after flying from San Francisco, officials said, the latest in a series of recent incidents involving aircraft manufactured by the company.
'You just have to laugh': Winnipeg woman's car stolen, recovered and then stolen again
A Winnipeg woman said she can only laugh at her bad luck after her car was stolen in November, recovered – and then it was stolen again.
Video shows large flames engulfing Brampton home where remains of family were found
New video has surfaced showing last week’s large fire at a Brampton home where the remains of three family members were found.
'His only mistake was wanting his crackers': Owner demands justice after emu viciously killed
A family is reeling after two people broke into an enclosure on their hobby farm south of Brantford, Ont., and killed one of their pet emus.
Windows smashed as annual anti-police brutality march takes place in Montreal
Montreal police were keeping a close watch as demonstrators took to the streets for the annual anti-police brutality protest Friday afternoon. The protest began at 5 p.m. Friday at Beaudry metro station and travelled along Ste-Catherine, heading west.
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says he's not endorsing Trump
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says he will not be backing Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Two taken to hospital after stabbing in Kitchener
Two people are in hospital after a stabbing in Kitchener.
-
Businesses allege they weren’t paid by Dutchie’s
More people are making allegations against Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market in Kitchener.
-
Carjacking caught on camera as local vehicle thefts keep rising
Two more carjackings were reported Thursday in Waterloo Region, bringing the total number of successful or attempted thefts to 10 in the just the last three months.
London
-
Heavy police presence in Exeter, Ont. for second day in a row
Residents and businesses in downtown Exeter were evacuated while police conducted an ongoing investigation.
-
Cancer survivor looking for answers after custom mobility bike was stolen
Haven Raeburn-Gibson has overcome a great deal in her life, but the 21-year-old King’s University College student is now looking for answers after her mobility bike was stolen.
-
Husky covered in own waste left in parking lot in Woodstock, Ont.
A dog covered in its own waste was dumped in a Tim Hortons parking lot in Woodstock, Ont. earlier this week.
Barrie
-
Here are the locations the health unit says you may have been exposed to the measles virus
Several new potential measles exposure sites have been identified after the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) confirmed the region's first case of the virus this week.
-
Man accused of violently assaulting senior at trailer park maintains his innocence
Gary Costa is accused of beating a neighbour at the trailer park in July 2022 when police say he became so enraged he sent a senior to the hospital with critical injuries.
-
10 distracted drivers nabbed in 3 hours in Elmvale
Provincial police, on the lookout for distracted drivers, caught 10 motorists in three hours in Simcoe County on Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. youth meets his NHL idol Connor Bedard during March Break trip
A Mattawa hockey player had a March Break he’ll not soon forget: he got to meet his idol, NHL superstar Connor Bedard while in Chicago.
-
Group that helps struggling youth in Sudbury forced to close
The Sudbury Action Centre For Youth (SACY) is closing its doors on Monday because it is insolvent.
-
This is why an electric vehicle will cost you more in Ontario than other provinces
Drivers in Ontario looking to switch gears to an electric vehicle may consider hitting the brakes on the idea following the release of a new report on the cost of ownership.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault police hope new video attracts new recruits
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is ramping up its recruitment efforts through the release of a new video.
-
Manitoulin Health Centre affected by phone, Internet outage
The Mindemoya Site of Manitoulin Health Centre has been hit by the landline telephone and Internet outage affecting the Island.
-
Sault ponders bid for med school campus as physician crisis nears
As Sault Ste. Marie searches for ways to address a critical shortage of primary care physicians, the city is hoping to bring a Northern Ontario School of Medicine campus to the Sault to train doctors here.
Ottawa
-
Public funeral service for Ottawa's mass killing victims to take place Sunday
A multi-faith funeral service for the victims of Ottawa’s mass killing is set to take place Sunday at 1 p.m.
-
Ontario government announces inquest into death of Abdirahman Abdi
The Ontario government has announced an inquest into the death of Abdirahman Abdi, an Ottawa man who died after a violent confrontation with police in 2016.
-
Carleton Place, Ont. homeowners facing sky-high home insurance increases
Rural homeowners living just outside of Carleton Place say they have been slapped with exorbitant home insurance increases.
Toronto
-
Toronto police make arrest as pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside Trudeau event
At least one person has been arrested at a rally by pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside an event in Toronto featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
This is why an electric vehicle will cost you more in Ontario than other provinces
Drivers in Ontario looking to switch gears to an electric vehicle may consider hitting the brakes on the idea following the release of a new report on the cost of ownership.
-
Police ID woman found dead in Scarborough home, charge suspect with murder
Toronto police have identified the woman who was found dead in a Scarborough home.
Montreal
-
Quebec woman gives birth outside after finding hospital door locked
A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.
-
Windows smashed as annual anti-police brutality march takes place in Montreal
Montreal police were keeping a close watch as demonstrators took to the streets for the annual anti-police brutality protest Friday afternoon. The protest began at 5 p.m. Friday at Beaudry metro station and travelled along Ste-Catherine, heading west.
-
'No': Prime Minister Trudeau rejects Quebec request for full powers over immigration
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has rejected Quebec's request for additional powers over immigration.
Winnipeg
-
'Larger systemic failure': Advocates call for change to the child welfare system following comments from police chief
Experts and advocates are calling for change, following stark comments from Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth about a spike in violent crimes committed by youths.
-
'You just have to laugh': Winnipeg woman's car stolen, recovered and then stolen again
A Winnipeg woman said she can only laugh at her bad luck after her car was stolen in November, recovered – and then it was stolen again.
-
Rally marks International Day Against Police Brutality in Winnipeg
A rally took over the steps of Winnipeg city hall to mark the International Day Against Police Brutality.
Calgary
-
De-escalation efforts proving 'unsuccessful' as lengthy Calgary standoff wears on
Calgary police remain posted outside a Penbrooke Meadows home with an armed suspect barricaded inside, and de-escalation efforts proving unsuccessful as the standoff passes the 24-hour mark.
-
Rezoning for Housing community walking tour of Capitol Hill cancelled after organizers receive threats
A walking tour of Capitol Hill scheduled for Saturday afternoon was cancelled Friday after organizers say they received threats.
-
UCP leads Alberta polling; NDP leadership race could shift some voters' support: Leger
The United Conservative Party continues to lead the polls in Alberta, but the results of the upcoming NDP leadership race could shift some voters’ opinions, according to recent polling data.
Edmonton
-
Noah Madrano declines plea deal, federal trial to go ahead in August: victim's family
Noah Madrano, the man charged with raping an Edmonton girl, turned down a plea deal in the United States on Friday and will go to trial in August, the victim's family told CTV News Edmonton.
-
CSU 52, library workers to receive 6.25% increase, $1k lump sum under tentative agreement with city
The union representing city and library workers has shared more information on a tentative deal reached to avoid a strike.
-
Treaty 8 First Nations in Alberta creates law replacing overnment authority over children
A confederation of First Nations that includes 23 in northern Alberta has established a new law it says replaces "all government authority" over its children.
Regina
-
Suspicious package call in south Regina determined to be hoax: police
An investigation is underway following a suspicious package call at a business in Regina’s south end on Friday morning.
-
Dancers honour Ukrainian heritage at annual Tavria Ukrainian Dance Festival in Regina
The annual Tavria Ukrainian Dance Festival kicked off this week in Regina.
-
Riders sign Fiesta Bowl record-holding QB Jack Coan
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the signing of Fiesta Bowl record-holding quarterback Jack Coan on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Rally held for construction worker killed in Vancouver crane incident
It was a tragedy that left a family devastated – a mother of two from Mexico killed at a Vancouver construction site in a crane-related incident last month.
-
Surrey early education program at risk of closing
Parents in Surrey, B.C., are concerned that a free early education program called StrongStart is at risk of closing.
-
Vancouver bars prepare for St. Patrick's Day amid changing liquor landscape
Tyler Barnett has been a bartender for two decades in Vancouver. Recently, he’s noticed a change.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties arrest suspect after alleged sexual assault, indecent exposure in Langford, B.C.
A 27-year-old man is facing possible charges of sexual assault, indecent exposure and obstructing a police officer after allegedly exposing himself to residents and assaulting a woman on Vancouver Island.
-
Victoria council approves 25 per cent pay hike. Here's how much councillors will make
City councillors in Victoria have voted themselves a 25 per cent pay hike, adding just over $13,000 to each councillor's annual remuneration.
-
Mounties searching for missing man last seen on boat off Vancouver Island
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a man who was last seen on a boat near Ladysmith, B.C., one week ago.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Mooseheads player suspended after impaired charges
A member of the Halifax Mooseheads has been suspended for five games after allegedly violating the code of conduct for the team and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.
-
Conservative leader Poilievre makes campaign style stops in the Maritimes
If you are in the Maritimes, you may have seen some new advertisements from the Conservative Party of Canada aimed at the Justin Trudeau Liberal government and its carbon pricing policy.
-
More than 100 cards to celebrate 99 years, N.B. man makes the best of birthday in hospital
A 99-year-old N.B. man has been in hospital for nearly 11 months.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.