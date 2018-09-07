

CTV Windsor





The Third Street Bridge in Chatham is set to reopen in November.

The municipality of Chatham-Kent says it has now secured a contractor for repairs to the bridge, with an anticipated completion date of November 2.

Officials say once the repairs have been made, all four lanes of the bridge will be reopened in a load posted state until rehabilitation works are planned in 2020.

The bridge over the Thames River has been closed to vehicular traffic since August 8 when an inspection uncovered safety concerns.

Director of Engineering and Transportation, Chris Thibert, said they found signs of deterioration in portions of the bridge’s sub-structure.

Pedestrians have still been able to use the bridge, but all modes of transportation will be banned once the repair work begins.

No word on how much the repairs will cost.

For updates on this and all other projects within Chatham-Kent, you can go online to www.chatham-kent.ca/constructionprojects