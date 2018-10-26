

CTV Windsor





Good news for commuters in Chatham.

The Third Street Bridge over the Thames River will be open to all lanes of traffic Friday evening.

The bridge has been closed to vehicular traffic since August 8 when an inspection uncovered safety concerns and signs of deterioration in portions of the bridge’s sub-structure.

The municipality says the contractors worked hard to have the bridge open one week ahead of schedule.

No word on how much the repairs cost.

Officials say the bridge has a load posted limit of ten tonnes.

More rehabilitation work is planned for the bridge in 2020.