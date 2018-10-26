Third Street Bridge in Chatham set to reopen
The municipality closed the Third Street Bridge to vehicular traffic on August 3, 2018 after an inspection uncovered areas of concern. ( CTV Windsor )
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 4:19PM EDT
Good news for commuters in Chatham.
The Third Street Bridge over the Thames River will be open to all lanes of traffic Friday evening.
The bridge has been closed to vehicular traffic since August 8 when an inspection uncovered safety concerns and signs of deterioration in portions of the bridge’s sub-structure.
The municipality says the contractors worked hard to have the bridge open one week ahead of schedule.
No word on how much the repairs cost.
Officials say the bridge has a load posted limit of ten tonnes.
More rehabilitation work is planned for the bridge in 2020.