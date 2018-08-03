

Stefanie Masotti, CTV Windsor





Officials in Chatham-Kent have closed the Third Street Bridge after an inspection uncovered an area of concern.

The municipality says the bridge over the Thames River will be closed until further notice after a level of deterioration was found.

The municipality says it conducts annual inspections on bridges with spans greater than three metres in order to ensure public safety.

Officials confirm during an inspection, “the Third Street Bridge was found to have areas of concern.”

So the bridge is closed to vehicular traffic until temporary repairs can be completed. The bridge will remain open for pedestrian traffic.

Officials say they are currently working towards a solution to have temporary repairs completed as soon as possible in order to minimize the length of the closure. There’s no word on how much the repairs could cost the municipality.