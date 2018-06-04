

CTV Windsor





Voting has started in the third attempt to ratify a deal between Caesars Windsor and its workers.

The third tentative contract was reached between the casino and the Unifor Local 444 bargaining unit on Saturday night.

The first two agreements were rejected by the union membership; the most recent saw 53 per cent of voting members turn the offer down.

About 2,100 Unifor 444 members have been on the picket lines for two months, but the strike could finally come to an end with the vote on Monday.

Voting began at 8:30 a.m. at the Ciociaro Club.

In the meantime, all shows and hotel reservations are cancelled through to June 16.