WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex is expected to be part of a province-wide lockdown for the next month.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce today the government will shut down the province for at least a month in response to rising COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations.

This would be the third lockdown in Windsor-Essex. The region was also shutdown last spring and from mid-December until Feb.16.

Sources have confirmed with CTV News Toronto that the province will implement an “emergency brake” starting on April 3 that will force some non-essential services to close, including in-person dining, personal care services and gyms.

Essential stores will remain open at 50 per cent capacity and non-essential retail, including shopping malls, can operate at 25 per cent capacity.

The medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Dr. Wajid Ahmed said Thursday he hasn’t been part of any of the provincial conversations about restrictions.

“We did hear informally from others, not directly from the ministry that there has been some discussion going on,” says Ahmed.

Windsor is currently in the red zone, the fourth tier of Ontario's COVID-19 Response Framework. Ahmed said a lockdown should improve the situation even more.

“If things go well and if people continue to follow these public health measures, we will be in a much better position to come out of the lockdown more quickly than others,” said Ahmed.

Ahmed said despite the possible lockdown, he expects schools will remain open to in-class learning.

Windsor-Essex has been doing better than the provincial average for some of the indicators.

The per cent positivity of COVID-19 tests in Windsor-Essex increased to 3.6 per cent for last week, compared to 2.8 per cent the previous week. The case rate decreased to 44.7/100,000 and the Ro(effective) was 0.9. This week’s stats have not yet been released.

The province confirmed 2,557 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday. Officials have logged more than 2,000 infections for eight straight days.

The last time the province reported a daily case total above the 2,500 mark was on Jan. 22, during the height of the second wave, when 2,662 infections were reported.

Ford is expected to make the announcement at a news conference in Toronto at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. CTVNewsWindsor.ca will livestream the news conference.

With files from CTVNewsToronto.ca.