Fans can watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night in downtown Windsor again.

A third Jurassic Park Windsor viewing party will be held at Charles Clark Square after two successful events for Games 2 and 4 between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and can win their first ever championship with a victory on Monday night.

Co-organizer Renaldo Agostino says Bluesfest Windsor has stepped up with financial support to ensure there is another outdoor viewing party on Monday night.

Bluesfest has also supported the previous Jurassic Park events in Windsor, along with the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Area, Liuna, St. Clair College, the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative as well as several downtown business merchants.

The gates for Jurassic Park Windsor open at 8 p.m.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m.