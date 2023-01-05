Third-highest impaired driving charges reported in Essex County OPP Festive RIDE program
Essex County OPP laid 29 impaired charges in their Festive RIDE program – which was third highest in Ontario detachments.
The 2022 Festive "Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere" (RIDE) campaign has now wrapped up for another year.
OPP released this year's campaign results, with last year's numbers in parentheses:
- Impaired driving charges: 278 (280)
- Warn-range suspensions: 49 (55)
- Number of RIDE checkpoints: 1904 (1243)
- OPP detachments with the most impaired charges: Middlesex-43, Oxford-43, Essex-29
- OPP detachments with the fewest impaired charges: South Bruce-4, Huron-7.
"The OPP encourages drivers to make the smart, safe choice: if you plan to drink or take drugs ALWAYS take a taxi, contact a rideshare service or use a designated driver. Impaired driving poses a major safety risk to all drivers," said Insp. Ross Stuart, OPP West Region traffic and marine manager.
