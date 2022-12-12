Third Eye Blind expands tour, adds Windsor stop
Third Eye Blind has announced an expanded run of their “25 Years in the Blind” tour and have added a Windsor stop.
The tour is in support of their latest albums, Our Bande Apart and Unplugged.
The band hits Caesars Windsor stage on Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m. with a portion of ticket sales set to benefit SeaTrees and reforest the California coast.
“Twenty-five years of Third Eye Blind finds us feeling glorious as if everything is coming into deeper focus,” said Stephan Jenkins in a news release. “It's not lost on us that this is a miracle and that we are in it because of the new fans that keep discovering us and the people who, over the years, have made our music part of their culture.”
Their latest album Unplugged reimagines the back catalogue, including the previously unreleased live favourite, “Second Born.”
Third Eye Blind has been on a mission to restore the kelp ecosystems of the entire California coastline and sequester carbon. Proceeds from each ticket sold will help the surf community at SeaTrees. Every dollar raised on Third Eye Blind’s tours has been matched by tech entrepreneur Mark Pincus and his non-profit, Future Self.
Since 2017, Third Eye Blind has sought to mitigate the touring industry’s carbon impact and also banned plastic water bottles backstage, saving an estimated 17,000 bottles per tour.
“Thanks to the Third Eye Blind crew and everyone who came out to see them on their summer tour, we are able to restore another key section of California's lost kelp forest ecosystem,” said SeaTrees co-founder, Michael Stewart. “These critical marine areas provide habitat for over 700 species and help stabilize our climate.”
Tickets for the Windsor concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. and on show days from noon to 10 p.m.
