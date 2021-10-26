Thinking of getting a cat? Humane Society offers free adoptions 

Windsor, Ont. -

The fourth wave of the pandemic is calming down but the third wave of kitten season is in full swing.

“We have more than a hundred cats available,” says Melanie Coulter, Windsor/Essex County Humane Society executive director.

To give cats a paw up in finding a home, the Humane Society is offering free adoptions for felines five months and older for a limited time.

“We have so many cats right now, it’s really making it harder to take in surrenders, we’re asking people to wait,” says Coulter.

Typically kitten season starts in the spring, with a second wave in the summer.

“The reality is that our cats locally will have a third litter in the fall,” Coulter says.

The Humane Society is offering free adoptions for felines five months and older for a limited time in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Sijia Liu/CTV Windsor)

The Humane Society says kittens born in the third fall litter typically have a much harder time thriving. Their mom cats are worn out from the previous litters of kittens.

“These kittens tend to have more health issues since mom cannot provide the same level of care this late in the year,” Coulter says.

The Humane Society Adoption Centre is currently open daily from 2-5 p.m. However, adaptable cats can also be found at local PetSmart and Pet Valu stores.

“We act as a showroom for all of the cats that are looking for homes,” says Tasha Toulouse, PetSmart assistant store leader.

“Generally we adopt out at least a couple of cats every week, or every other week. We try to make sure that we have a new selection of cats as soon as they’re adopted out.”

