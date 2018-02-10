

CTV Windsor





Antique and custom jewelry was taken from a business in Chatham overnight into Saturday.

Police say the front door of the business on Queen Street was smashed to gain entry to the business.

The value of the jewelry was not released.

Thieves also forced their way into a home in Chatham sometime between Thursday and Friday.

Medication and multiple electronics were stolen from the residence on Thames Street.

Police are asking anyone with information in either theft to contact them.