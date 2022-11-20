Thieves rent U-Haul for break and enter: Chatham-Kent police
Two men are facing multiple charges after they allegedly rented a U-Haul to transport $10,000 worth of items stolen from a business during a break and enter overnight Sunday, Chatham-Kent police said.
According to a press release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at approximately 1:54 a.m. on Sunday, police received a call from an alarm company reporting that a business located on Grand Avenue West in Chatham, Ont. had multiple alarm hits in their storage trailers.
Upon police arrival, an officer observed a male suspect moving pallets from behind a storage trailer. As he began to walk away, he was met by the officer and placed under arrest.
Police said that while the suspect was being placed under arrest, a second suspect was observed fleeing from the scene.
Officers tracked the second suspect to a house under renovation located on Lark Street. The suspect was found hiding, and was also arrested.
An investigation revealed that the two suspects had used a cordless grinder to cut the locks off four storage containers, and had removed approximately $10,000 worth of items.
Police add that the suspects also rented a U-Haul prior to the break and enter, and were parked nearby so they could use it to transport the stolen property.
As a result of the investigation, two men from Windsor, Ont. have been charged with the following offences:
- Four (4) counts of break and enter
- Possession of break in instruments
- Two (2) counts of theft over $5,000
- Possession over $5,000
Both of the accused were released from custody with a court date of Dec. 12.
