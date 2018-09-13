

CTV Windsor





Officials with Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex are appealing to thieves to return items stolen from the non-profit group’s trailers.

Executive Director Fiona Coughlin tells CTV News their staff noticed the trailers were broken into Thursday morning.

“There’s padlocks cut off and all of our trailers have been broken into,” says Coughlin. “All of our build tools have been stolen, even the hand tools our volunteers pick up and hammer nails into houses, all of them are stolen out of our build trailer.”

Upon further investigation, Coughlin says they realized the thieves cut a hole in the chain link fence beside their Devon Drive property.

The thieves also took two generators, needed for upcoming house builds.

She believes they used shopping carts to move the items.

The losses are estimated at about $20,000 and Coughlin is worried the thieves are going to come back.

“It looks like they are coming back, so that concerns me.”

Coughlin is hoping the thieves realize their error and return the items.

“I really hope once they know the tools that they took are for Habitat and are used to build houses for people in need that maybe they will think of bringing the items back instead of coming back for more,” says Coughlin.

Windsor police officers are investigating the theft.