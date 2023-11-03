Thieves arrested after caught selling stolen items online: Windsor police

Windsor police arrested three suspects allegedly selling stolen items online, which led to the recovery of stolen property and the seizure of illegal drugs and weapons.

On Oct. 18, officers responded to a break-and-enter at storage unit in the 800 block of Walker Road. Numerous personal items were stolen from the complainant, including two sets of expensive running shoes. Five days later, the complainant contacted police to report the shoes were for sale online.

Officers continued their investigation by contacting the seller to purchase the shoes.

Three suspects were arrested without incident. After the arrest, officers executed a search warrant and located brass knuckles and over $7,400 of fentanyl and dilaudid.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with:

Trafficking property obtained by crime, not exceeding $5,000

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a schedule I substance for trafficking (x 3)

Possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000 (x 2)

Failure to comply with a release order

A 39-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man are both charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000

Possession of schedule I substance for trafficking

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.