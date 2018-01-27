

CTV Windsor





Items to be auctioned in a charity event have allegedly been stolen.

The Dave Allin Classic Basketball Tournament had jerseys, including one signed by DeMar DeRozan, Michael Jordan shoes and other items taken, worth $3,000. It is held at Chatham's John McGregor secondary school.

The money raised from the auction would have gone to the Windsor Essex ALS Society.

The tournament is held in honour of Allin, who died of Lou Gehrig's disease.

In the past four years the tournament has raised more than $75,000 for the charity and organizers had hoped to hit the $100,000 mark.

Community members have stepped up and donated some auction items.