CHATHAM-KENT, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a mobile transformer had $20,000 worth of damage after a small copper theft.

Officers say sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, unknown suspect(s) forced their way into a fenced compound on Queen Street in Chatham.

Once inside, police say the suspect(s) caused approximately $20,000 damage to a mobile transformer, only to get about $100 worth of copper and brass.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashwin Roy at ashwinr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87331. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.