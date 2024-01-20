'They’re doing what they love to do': Sled Dogs of Windsor return to River Canard

The Sled Dogs of Windsor are gliding across River Canard in Essex County this weekend.

The cold weather was no issue Saturday morning and kept things safe on the ice as dozens of huskies and their owners came to the River Canard Canoe Company to take part in the annual celebration of winter.

“The dogs have a blast,” co-founder Wanda Carr said. “Luckily we like the winter too!”

The fun event is meant to teach people about dog sledding and give the opportunity to try themselves. Rides are not being offered, but the public is invited to watch.

“We can get up to 30 to 40 dogs at a time when we’re out on the river. We go out every weekend and do trail walks if it’s not safe to run and we just have a blast out there exercising, socializing and keeping the dogs fit, doing what they love to do,” she said.

The Sled Dogs of Windsor event kicked off on the River Canard in Essex County on Jan. 20, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)Carr explained the group formed about nine years ago with a few hundred members today, and suggested dog sledding helps strengthen the bond owners have with their canines.

“They were bred to do this,” she said. “They love it and they take to it naturally.”

Carr added, “I always bring extra harnesses. People can use my sleds. We always bring extras so if anyone wants to try with their dog, and see if they like it.”

Fellow musher Eleanor Doe of Windsor brought her three-legged dog Loki.

“He loves it. Loves it!” she said. “Loki the wonder dog!”

The Sled Dogs of Windsor will return to the ice outside the River Canard Canoe Company Sunday morning from 10 a.m. until they’re tired.

