'They multiply like Gremlins': Town of Essex cluttered with illegally placed signs

Town Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy is calling on the community to help keep Essex free and clear of unauthorized advertising signs.

In a post to social media, Bondy said many signs around town are in violation of the municipal sign bylaw and are making Essex look cluttered. Bondy is encouraging people to find other ways to market their business rather than “junking up” the right of ways.

“Just letting everybody know that I think that there are better ways to advertise your business,” Bondy said. “It's violating the sign bylaw. It also makes our town look really junky.”

Bondy explained, “Council, administration, we're spending a lot of money trying to make Essex beautiful and when you drive around and you see signs like this put up, you know, we can remove them and in a couple of days they'd be out there again.”

According to the town bylaw, a permit is needed to erect a sign on any municipal pole, bench, or waste receptacle managed or controlled by the Town and no one is permitted to put signs in place that may impede or interfere with utility easements, public rights-of-way, snow removal, street cleaning, and/or maintenance operations.

Essex resident Nicole Atkinson said she often volunteers to help remove illegally placed signs.

“It just gets really cluttered and when people advertise this way,” Atkinson said. “The problem is, is they put the signs up and then they leave them and then they don't follow up so they fall down. We have old signs on hydro poles throughout the town that are only half, so they don't take the responsibility to come back and check on their signs.”

Atkinson continued, “I know they're trying to do advertising but half a sign or a sign that's fallen down isn't doing us any good. It's just making our little town look like crap.”

Bondy said often times people are unaware a sign bylaw exists and that permits are available online. Other municipalities in Essex County like Amherstburg, Leamington, and Tecumseh also have bylaws in place, as well as the City of Windsor.

Kingsville does not have a bylaw prohibiting signs, however, staff will remove items attached to town poles or signs, especially if they are deemed unsafe.

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald said similar sign concerns were abundant in Leamington several years ago, but credits bylaw enforcement for a positive change.

“Sign clutter was a concern I'm going to say about eight years ago and then we brought in a sign bylaw and since then we have a very proactive bylaw department,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald stated, “Signs that are put on municipal property, they take them down, they work weekends, just to keep the landscape free of that kind of thing. It's a distraction for starters, and it looks unkempt.”

Bondy hopes raising awareness of the issue can help address the matter, noting reports can be filed through the town’s website and that fines are a last resort.

“When one sign goes up, they kind of like multiply like Gremlins,” Bondy told CTV News. “Yard sale season, I'm a little sympathetic. You put up your sign, just take it down after right you know, the whole town could be a little prettier if we just took it down.”

Bondy implored, “Asking the community, asking people that put up signs, make sure you're putting up your sign legally. And once it's done, if your yard sale is done, take it down. Let's keep Essex beautiful.”