'They'll freeze to death': Warm clothes needed ahead of winter in Windsor

Windsor Homeless Youth and Burning Bush Fellowship hosted an outreach event with hot meals and winter clothing for the marginalized in downtown Windsor.

About 150 people took part behind the Downtown Mission building Saturday afternoon. Value Village provided a shipment of donated clothes.

“We have food and we have people donating some jackets and shoes,” said Pastor Leah Smithies, “But even now, we need even more winter stuff.”

Smithies said her church volunteers have consistently fed and clothed the less fortunate for several years, but that the need continues to grow.

“Many people ask ‘do you have jacket? Do you have shoes?’ Sometimes we have just a few and then they finish immediately and my heart is broken because we don't have enough,” Smithies said.

Windsor Homeless Youth and Burning Bush Fellowship hosted an outreach event with hot meals and winter clothing for those in need in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Officials with Launch Pad Recovery Centre were also on hand to assist those struggling with addiction.

“When I see the homeless sleeping outside, they don't have anything to cover themselves. Like last year, I remember and I know five people died, I know died because of cold outside.”

Smithies continued, “I come with blankets and they're already gone. I don't know what else I can help and these people, they don't even have a washer or anywhere to go and wash their clothes. So we have to give continuous. Every time you have to give to them because they don't have any home. They’ll freeze to death.

The group is asking for winter clothing donations including boots, socks and sleeping bags to be dropped off at the New Song Church on Drouillard Road.

The next outreach event is on Saturday, Nov. 12.