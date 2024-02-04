'They leave us no choice': ATU Local 616 issues strike notice of Transit Windsor service
As talks between ATU Local 616 and Transit Windsor continue this weekend, the union is warning Windsorites that a potential bus strike may disrupt the community as early as Monday.
According to a news release from the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 616, negotiations are continuing this weekend between the union and the bargaining team representing Transit Windsor.
As a result however, the union is thanking transit users “for their continued support and patience,” but are encouraging riders to make alternative arrangements for transportation beginning Feb. 5 at 12:01 a.m.
“We will work towards a fair and reasonable collective agreement for our membership that reflects the current working and health and safety conditions for both workers and passengers, as well as wage increases that are reflective of industry standards,” the union said.
ATU Local 616 acknowledges that a transit strike will have a “significant impact” on riders, particularly on seniors, frontline workers and students, but without a fair contract, “they leave us no choice but to take strike action.”
“We want the public to know that we take pride in serving our communities and keeping Windsor and Essex County moving," the union said.
ATU Local 616 has been working without a contract since Oct. 1, 2023, and has been in a strike position since Dec. 3, 2023.
The union represents nearly 300 members, including operators, customer service, administration, maintenance, mechanics and skilled trades, providing transit throughout Windsor and Essex County, and tunnel bus service to Detroit.
