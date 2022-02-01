'They don’t make huge amounts of money': Restaurants battle rate of inflation

Despite unlocking their doors Monday, restauranteurs are struggling to keep pace with the rate of inflation.

It’s hitting both business owners and customers, and a recipe Tom Preston doesn’t want in his kitchen.

“We have to increase our prices in order to stay sustainable in the business,” says Preston.

The owner of the Outfield Diner and Presto Pizzeria in Belle River says since the onset of the pandemic, prices from his suppliers have gone up drastically.

“We’ve seen 30 per cent increase in our pork prices, 25 per cent or more in our beef prices,” says Preston, who told his customers on Monday menu prices would be going up.

“If we kept going, I’d say another six months to a year at these prices and we’d have to close.”

“We expect that menu prices will increase about 5.5 per cent in the next year,” says James Rilett, of Restaurants Canada.

According to the association, eight out of 10 independent operators have taken on debt since the start of the pandemic.

A survey from last summer showed 75 per cent said they’d taken on more than $50,000 in debt.

“We have seen inflationary measures throughout the 80s and other periods but this is one thing on top of another and it’s very unheard of,” Rilett tells CTV News.

Last month, Statistics Canada reported that the annual pace of inflation hasn’t been seen in 30 years, after rising in December to 4.8 per cent.

“The restaurants as I said are particularly vulnerable because it’s discretionary. You don’t have to go to a restaurant,” says Ian Lee, associate professor of the Sprott School of Business at Carleton University.

He says once the pandemic ends, supply chains will balance out, but the offsetting factor is labour shortages, which could be felt for decades.

“Restauranteurs are going to have to push up their wages in an industry where their margins are very small,” Lee says. “They don’t make huge amounts of money.”