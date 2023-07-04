These Windsor-Essex golf courses are offering free golf to kids

More than 500 golf courses across Canada, including five in Windsor-Essex are offering free golf to kids.

Free golf will be offered to kids under the age of 16 who are accompanied by an adult playing during the NGCOA Canada’s Take A Kid To The Course program running July 3-9.

Local golf courses participating include Roseland Golf and Curling Club, Seven Lakes Golf Course, Orchard View Golf Course, Rochester Place Resort, Tilbury Golf Club and Ridgetown Golf and Curling Club in Ridgetown, Ont.

“The Take A Kid To The Course program is a wonderful way for families to enjoy the game of golf together. I encourage parents across Canada to get outside and take advantage of the opportunity for kids to golf free!” NGCOA Canada CEO, Jeff Calderwood, said in a news release.

Take A Kid To The Course is a family oriented initiative that encourages seasoned, occasional and new golfers to take a kid to the green for quality time in the fresh air.

In addition to free golf, participants will also have to chance to win one of three sets of junior golf clubs courtesy of Tee-ON.

Golfers can enter the contest online.