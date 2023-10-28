These pumpkins made a 'splash' in Windsor

The popular Pumpkin Splash at Adventure Bay returned Saturday afternoon after a multi-year hiatus since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windsor’s only floating pumpkin patch had roughly 400 orange gourds bobbing along the lazy river as guests floated by.

Manager of Aquatics Michael Chantler said a lot of fun activists take place at Adventure Bay, noting this is a favourite among staff and visitors.

The City of Windsor started the event in 2018.

People taking part were able to enter for a draw to win a four-pack of family passes to the water park and take a pumpkin home.

Chantler said city staff still need to check with the North Pole to see if the Swimming with Santa event will also return this holiday season.