These are the commemorative events honouring Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor-Essex

Many commemorative events are being planned in Windsor-Essex to honour Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch and Canada's head of state, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.News

Here are the commemorative events planned by the City of Windsor:

Flags have been lowered to half-mast at City of Windsor facilities.

City Hall will be illuminated in Purple (the colour of the 70th Jubilee), in honour of the Queen. This began last night and will continue through the mourning period.

The city is are working with All Saints’ Anglican Church at City Hall Square for a public memorial service. It has been customary for All Saints’ to host such a gathering at the passing of monarchs and in conjunction with the City of Windsor. This tradition will continue for Queen Elizabeth II. They are still deciding on a date. This will include a procession, with details to be determined.

The city will arrange for a public screening of the funeral proceedings, with date, time and location to be determined. They are considering the Riverfront Festival Plaza for this.

The city is in the process of ordering street pole banners that will go up in the coming week in neighbourhoods across the city, through BIAs, and along the along the waterfront.

Officials are preparing a Book of Condolences which will be available in the coming week in the lobby of city hall. Residents will be invited to come and sign and leave messages of condolence in the book. A copy will be kept in the City of Windsor archives. A copy will be sent on to the Commonwealth. A copy will be digitized for the Museum Windsor database. Windsor Police will provide a ceremonial honour guard for the book at City Hall.

City officials will be reaching out to local school boards encouraging youth and schools to submit artwork honouring Queen Elizabeth for inclusion in the Book of Condolences.

Officials are working with parks to develop new commemorative signage to re-dedicate the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens at Jackson Park. This will be installed in the coming weeks.

The city is looking at a commemorative and permanent memorial art installation, and they will confer with city council, administration and the local arts community on next steps in the near future.

More details coming.