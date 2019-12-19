WINDSOR -- City of Windsor officials are trying to get the word out about the options available for those experiencing homelessness now that the cold weather is here.

Extreme Cold Weather Alerts are issued when the temperatures are -27 Celsius, with or without the wind chill for one day.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will also consider factors that increase the impact of cold weather on health, including precipitation, low daytime temperatures, or several days and nights of cold weather in a row.

Officials say people most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed; those who work outdoors; people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness; elderly people; infants and young children.

The following emergency shelters are available for people in Windsor and Essex County:

Welcome Centre Shelter for Women

(Services for single women or families)

263 Bridge Avenue

519-971-7595

The Salvation Army

(Services for single men)

355 Church Street

519-253-7474

Downtown Mission

(Services for single men, women and families)

875 Ouellette Avenue

519-973-5573

Transportation may be provided for Essex County residents who are eligible for emergency shelter services.

To stay warm during the day, people experiencing homelessness are welcome to go to their local community centres or public libraries, which have locations throughout Windsor and Essex County.

When to call 911

Being outdoors for prolonged periods of time during extreme cold can lead to frostbite or hypothermia, which constitute a medical emergency. If you are concerned about someone who is living outdoors during extreme cold days, call 911 immediately.

When to call 211

The winter months come with extra challenges and stress for people who may be experiencing homelessness, living on a low-income, living alone or coping with life changes. The 211 helpline can refer people to places to stay warm, community services and programs that can assist.