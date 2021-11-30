'There were so many things she did for the community': Local teen honours mother

Windsor, Ont. -

Mckenna Smith is following in her mother’s footsteps.

Growing up, the two would donate toys to Drouillard Place, a multi service provider improving the quality of life for the Drouillard and Grandview communities.

“There were so many things that she did for the community and she really liked doing and she was a really special woman for the people that knew her,” says Smith.

Her mother passed away four years ago.

“My mom was a breast cancer survivor for a really long time and then it came back,” Smith says.

But it didn’t stop the now 17-year-old from giving back.

This Christmas, she’s donating enough toys for 80 kids at the Drouillard Place.

“The most important thing for me is just being grateful for what I have and knowing that it’s a good thing to give back to kids in your community or anyone,” Smith says.

She’s also collecting gift cards and monetary donations that will be put towards programs.

“We have up to about 400 this year to give out,” says Paula Saunders, a longtime friend of the Smith family and manager of the Early On program.

“I remember the first year Mckenna came back and brought her donation and we all cried. Her grandparents came with her.”

Saunders tells CTV News Mckenna is making a difference in the community.

“Mckenna has just really taken it on and she’s running with it and every year it just seems to get bigger and bigger,” she says.

The Holy Names High School student is collecting donations until Wednesday, Dec. 8.

“It warms my heart knowing that all these kids are gonna get the Christmas that they’re dreaming of,” Smith says.

Anyone interested in making a donation can contact Mckenna via her Facebook page.