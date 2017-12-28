

One Windsorite could start the New Year with $1 million. But the clock is ticking as there’s only two weeks left to claim the LOTTO 6/49 Prize Draw ticket that was sold nearly a year ago in Windsor.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, a winning selection was drawn. The prize draw was 4 0 7 2 5 5 6 4 – 01. To grab the $1,000,000 prize, players must exactly match the guaranteed prize draw selection.

If the ticket is in your possession, fill the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Prize Centre at 20 Dundas Street West in Toronto before 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.

The OLG Prize Centre is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., unless Saturday is a statutory holiday or if there is a statutory holiday on the preceding Friday or the following Monday.

Winners of up to $250,000 can drop off the winning tickets for processing at participating gaming sites.

For more details or a list of locations, contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098

Visit the Unclaimed Tickets page on OLG.ca for more information about this and other unclaimed tickets.