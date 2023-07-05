Therapy dog program launches for Windsor police employees

There will soon be more dogs at Windsor police facilities.

The Windsor Police Service is partnering with the St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program to support the mental health and wellbeing of staff members.

St. John Ambulance volunteers and their therapy dogs will visit police facilities regularly to interact with the members.

“We hope that regular time with these therapy dogs will have a positive impact on our members and help to alleviate some of the stress and anxiety they experience on any given day,” said Chief Jason Bellaire.

The therapy dogs are trained to offer affection and comfort to people in high-stress situations. Their presence has been proven to boost morale, provide calm and comfort, and reduce anxiety, depression, and loneliness.

“It is a recognized fact that time with a Therapy Dog provides numerous benefits to those experiencing stress, anxiety, or pain. I know the pressures and demands on the officers continues to grow. SJA’s Motto is ‘We are There to Care.’ and if our teams can support those doing this difficult job, even just for the short time that we are together, then our partnership will be a complete success,” said St. John Ambulance Unit Chief Lesley Smith.

The visits are anticipated to begin at the end of July and will occur on a biweekly basis. Arrangements will be made to accommodate members with allergies, phobias, and other aversions to animals.

"Happiness is the highest form of health. I can personally attest that a dog's unconditional affection and unwavering love and devotion provide comfort and kindness that is often missing in a high-stress work environment. I support the Chief's initiative by partnering with St John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program to support our members' mental health and wellbeing,” said Windsor Police Association president Kent Rice.

St. John Ambulance’s Therapy Dog Program provides therapy teams to first responder agencies, retirement, nursing and long-term care residences, hospitals, schools, and businesses across Canada. The program boasts more than 3,500 volunteer dog teams, who donate over 275,000 hours of their time annually.

In 2022, even with COVID protocols still in place for almost seven months, Windsor-Essex Therapy Dog teams logged over 350 visits in over 25 facilities, totaling 2,500 volunteer hours.