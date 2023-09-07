Thefts reported from various Windsor retail stores
Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help identifying individuals wanted for theft under $5,000 from various retail stores across Windsor.
Police released photos of the individuals on social media on Thursday.
If you have any information about these suspects, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or submit your tip online at www.catchcrooks.com . Your identity will remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.
Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help identifying individuals wanted for theft under $5,000 from various retail stores across Windsor. (Source: WPS)
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada may need to raise rates again, despite this week's hold: Macklem
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank may have to raise interest rates further, given inflation may stay high for some time.
Judge rejects new trial for Danny Masterson, 'That '70s Show' star faces decades in prison
'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson could get as much as 30 years to life in prison at his sentencing Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
Teams race to rescue American trapped thousands of feet underground
Turkish and international cave rescue experts are working to save an American speleologist trapped at a depth of more than 1,000 metres in a cave in southern Turkiye after he became ill.
opinion | Pierre Poilievre's moment to sell himself as prime-minister-in-waiting has arrived
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
Report finds plan to clean up demolition sites in Winnipeg not feasible
A new report says that a plan to bill Winnipeg property owners for cleanup costs following a fire may not be feasible.
Former British police officers admit sending racist messages about Meghan Markle
Five retired British police officers on Thursday admitted sending offensive and racist social media messages about Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and others.
Canadians share their experiences at the Burning Man festival
After torrential rain in Nevada left thousands stranded at this year’s Burning Man festival, a couple of Canadians who attended the event spoke with CTVNews.ca about what conditions were like on the ground. Although weather conditions may have led to some challenges, some festivalgoers said they also witnessed an unwavering sense of community.
Privatized health clinics see increase in patients fed up with wait times in public system
Desperate Canadians waiting for life-changing surgery are opting for private health-care as the crisis in Canada's public health system worsens.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
Kitchener
-
'I apologize for taking her away': Ager Hasan speaks at his sentencing hearing
Ager Hasan, the man found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, spoke at his sentencing hearing on Thursday morning.
-
Piglet found dodging traffic in Norfolk County: OPP
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two kids helped an officer rescue a piglet who was seen dodging traffic in Windham Centre Thursday morning.
-
Guelph micro-farm catering to Italian cuisine in sustainable way
A Guelph farm, which looks more like it belongs in Sicily than Southern Ontario, is proving a little bit of land goes a long way.
London
-
Serious collision sends two to hospital
Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Horton Street and Wharncliffe Road Thursday morning due to a serious collision in the area.
-
Crash involving dirt bike sends teen to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A teen was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a dirt bike Wednesday evening.
-
Drugs, imitation fire arm seized during traffic stop
A wanted Toronto area suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in Tillsonburg Saturday.
Barrie
-
Historic apartment collapses on Main Street in Penetanguishene, Ont.
A historic apartment building is in ruins on Main Street in Penetanguishene.
-
Storm brings down trees, power lines across the region
Residents across Simcoe County and Muskoka met with a sudden change in weather Wednesday afternoon as a massive storm system swept through the region.
-
17-year-old drown in river in Minden Hills, OPP investigating
A 17-year-old from Oshawa died while swimming in a river in Minden Hills, police say.
Northern Ontario
-
'He hurt me and my family,' Former Barrie Subway manager sentenced for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him
Stephen Lemmond, a former Barrie restaurant manager, will spend seven years behind bars for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him, including four under 18.
-
Emerald ash borer invades northern Ontario, destroying ash trees along the way
A study released last week found that more than 35,000 invasive species have spread across the globe, with 3,500 considered to be harmful.
-
2 deadly crashes on same Sault road in less than 24 hours
There has been a second deadly crash within 24 hours on the same stretch of road in Sault Ste. Marie.
Ottawa
-
Ontario government oversight of long-term care homes 'largely collapsed' during pandemic, ombudsman finds
Ontario’s ombudsman will release the findings of an investigation on Thursday into the government’s oversight of long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Ottawa driver going 60 km/h over speed limit in dad's car facing stunt driving charge
A driver going 60 km/h over the speed limit on Limebank Road will have to explain to her father why his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
-
'Burning angry': Vanier councillor condemns sign threatening charges for taking Salvation Army donations at Concorde Motel
The city councillor for Rideau-Vanier says a note posted at the Concorde Motel on Montreal Road has her 'burning angry.'
Toronto
-
Toronto CEO, 12 companies facing $5M class action lawsuit for alleged door-to-door rental scam
A Toronto CEO and 12 of his companies are facing a potential class action lawsuit alleging they held their HVAC rental customers' homeowner titles "hostage" in exchange for "exorbitant" amounts of money, according to a lawyer representing the consumers.
-
Ontario government oversight of long-term care homes 'largely collapsed' during pandemic, ombudsman finds
Ontario’s ombudsman will release the findings of an investigation on Thursday into the government’s oversight of long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
VIA Rail announces ramped up service in Ontario
Via Rail is increasing service in Ontario, returning the passenger railway to levels not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montreal
-
Mother, baby rescued from balcony of burning Montreal building
Montreal firefighters pulled a mother and her baby from a balcony during a residential building fire in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood. 'We saw the flames... There was a lot of smoke,' one resident told CTV. 'I saw the woman on the balcony, there was a lot of smoke in her apartment so she was really panicking.'
-
Montreal Children's: Youngest baby in North America to be treated with gene therapy for rare disease
The Montreal Children's Hospital says it has administered a type of gene therapy for a rare progressive disease, to the youngest child in North America at just nine days old. Better still, the gene therapy called Zolgensma, was effective. It has so far stopped the development of any symptoms. Now four months old, Samuel is developing normally.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Southwestern Quebec braces for thunderstorms after heat
After a stretch of intense heat and humidity, southwestern Quebec is bracing for severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and tevening.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in 2019 double-homicide
A 27-year-old man has been charged in the double-homicide of Rose-Marie and Bernard Saulnier, who were killed in their Dieppe home in 2019.
-
Nova Scotia intends to increase fine for buying out-of-season lobster to $1 million
Nova Scotia's fisheries minister says he intends to increase the maximum fine for people caught buying out-of-season lobster to $1 million.
-
N.B. nursing homes lacked infection-control measures during COVID: auditor general
New Brunswick nursing homes that reported high COVID-19 infection rates lacked infection prevention and control practices, and were not properly inspected, says a report by the auditor general.
Winnipeg
-
Report finds plan to clean up demolition sites in Winnipeg not feasible
A new report says that a plan to bill Winnipeg property owners for cleanup costs following a fire may not be feasible.
-
Manitoba Nurses Union endorses NDP health plan ahead of election
Manitoba's largest nurses union is endorsing the provincial NDP's health-care plan ahead of the Oct. 3 election.
-
Manitoba Tories promise to help seniors with property taxes and mobility aids
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising financial supports for seniors if they are re-elected Oct. 3.
Calgary
-
2 people arrested at Ambassador Motor Inn after more than $7K in drugs seized
Calgary police are crediting an anonymous tip submitted through Crime Stoppers with sparking an investigation that saw more than $7,000 in illegal drugs seized.
-
Calgary unveils flood mitigation barrier built to protect downtown
An important piece of flood protection, meant to protect Calgary from a one-in-200-year event, is now finished.
-
96 E. coli cases linked to outbreak at Calgary daycares; 22 children in hospital: AHS
The number of children sickened by a massive E. coli outbreak at 11 Calgary-area daycares has nearly doubled.
Edmonton
-
Train testing resumes on Valley Line Southeast LRT, TransEd anticipates fall opening
The Valley Line Southeast LRT will open this fall, according to the company building the project, but an opening date has yet to be announced.
-
Athabasca Tribal Council declares regional state of emergency due to mental health, addictions crisis
The Athabasca Tribal Council declared a regional state of emergency on Thursday it said was caused by an 'escalating mental health and addictions crisis.'
-
St. Albert resident injured in drive-by shooting with pellet gun
Police are looking for a grey Mazda and anyone who may have been in the vehicle after a person was shot on their driveway with a pellet gun in St. Albert last month.
Vancouver
-
Baby dies after being struck by vehicle in Kamloops driveway, RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a tragic motor vehicle incident in Kamloops that claimed the life of a one-year-old child Wednesday afternoon.
-
Vancouver considers series of fee hikes on everything from parking to business licences
The cost of living in the City of Vancouver could be climbing yet again as city council considers a proposal to raise a host of fees.
-
Facing eviction from float home, Kootenay mom pleads for reprieve from B.C.'s Forestry branch
A woman living in a floating home on Kootenay Lake is pleading with the provincial government not to evict her from her aquatic residence near Nelson.