WINDSOR -- Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after several vehicles were targeted at the Via Rail station.

Several vehicles parked at the Chatham VIA station had their windows smashed on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 15.

The investigation revealed that the vehicles had been entered and items such as GPS devices, loose change and lottery tickets had been taken.

Later that evening, officers were again called to the same location as more vehicles had been entered.

At this time the police do not have any suspect information and are seeking your assistance to identify the persons responsible. Call 1800-222-8477 with your anonymous information if you can identify the suspects to blame for these thefts. You could earn a cash reward.

